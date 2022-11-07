Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Rises In October

Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in October, preliminary data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index grew 21.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 20.6 percent rise in September.

The acceleration in inflation was largely contributed by a 93.5 percent jump in prices of industrial chemicals. This was followed by an 85.8 percent price growth in other liquid and gaseous fuels and related products.

On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices increased 3.1 percent in October, well above the 0.2 percent gain in September.

The strongest monthly price growth also occurred in industrial chemicals, by 20.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.