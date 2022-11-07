Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Positive

Investor Movement Index and Consumer Credit for September are the important announcements on Monday. Fed speeches also will get attention.

Consumer Price Inflation is likely to be in focus this week, as investors are keen to know more about the interest rates.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 6.25 am ET, the Dow futures were up 163.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 60.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all posted strong gains Friday. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or 1.3 percent to 32,403.22, the Nasdaq surged 132.31 points or 1.3 percent to 10,475.25 and the S&P 500 shot up 50.66 points or 1.4 percent to 3,770.55.

The Dow slumped by 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 tumbled by 3.4 percent and the Nasdaq plunged by 5.7 percent.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index or IMX for October will be released at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the Index was at $4.47.

The Fed's Consumer Credit for September will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $32 billion, while it was up $32.2 billion in August.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to participate in the moderated discussion organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland at 3.40 pm ET. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins will also address the symposium.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will give welcome remarks before Demystifying Inflation District Dialogue hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond at 6.00 pm ET.

Six-month treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.23 percent to 3,077.82. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.69 percent to 16,595.91.

Japanese continued to be higher at the close. The Nikkei average climbed 1.21 percent to 27,527.64. The broader Topix index closed 0.98 percent higher at 1,934.09.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.60 percent to 6,933.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.56 percent to settle at 7,129.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 3.33 points or 0.08 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 114.56 points or 0.83 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 15.42 points or 0.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 18.88 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.56 percent.

