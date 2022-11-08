European Economics Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, current account and foreign trade figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 14.3 billion in September versus -EUR 15.3 billion in August.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to publish retail sales data for September. Sales had declined 0.7 percent on month in August.



In the meantime, industrial production and retail sales reports are due from Hungary. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 9.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 14.4 percent rise in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales data for September. Sales had dropped 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales figures for September. Economists expect sales to climb 0.4 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.3 percent decrease in August.

