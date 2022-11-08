Dutch Inflation Eases Slightly In October

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in October, though marginally, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 14.3 percent year-on-year in October, just below the 14.5 percent rise in the previous month.

A downward trend in energy prices contributed to a decrease in inflation, while a positive trend in food prices contributed to an increase, the agency said.

Utility costs alone grew 8.43 percent annually in October, and food prices surged 14.0 percent, led by bread, cereals and dairy.

Transport costs increased only 0.96 percent in October, due to slower price growth of motor fuels. The cost of clothing increased 9.4 percent in October from a year ago.

Inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, slowed to 16.8 percent in October from 17.1 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.