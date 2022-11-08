French Trade Gap Widens In September

France's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, data released by the customs office showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose notably to EUR 17.49 billion in September from EUR 7.17 billion in the corresponding month last year. In August, the deficit was EUR 15.30 billion.

The fall in trade balance was mainly due to the deterioration of the energy balance in the context of rising energy prices.

Exports were 21.9 percent higher in September compared to last year. Due to increased energy demand, imports climbed more sharply, by 36.8 percent.

Month-on-month, both exports and imports rose by 0.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.