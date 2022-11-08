France Payroll Employment Continues To Rise

France's payroll employment continued to increase in the third quarter, flash estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



Private payroll employment advanced 0.4 percent or 89,400 from the previous quarter. Employment had increased 0.5 percent in the second quarter and 0.4 percent in the first quarter.

At the end of September 2022, private payroll employment topped its 2021 level by 2.2 percent, data showed.

All sectors posted employment growth in the third quarter, except agriculture, which was down 1.7 percent. Industrial employment gained 0.4 percent, while job creation in construction and non-market services grew only 0.1 percent. Jobs in market services were up 0.6 percent.

After two consecutive quarters of decrease, temporary employment gained 2.3 percent or 18,300.

