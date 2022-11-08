Czech Retail Sales Continue To Fall In September

The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the fifth straight month in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motor cycles, fell a calendar-adjusted 5.6 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 6.7 percent decrease in August.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 5.3 percent annually in September, and those of non-food products decreased 5.8 percent.

Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores declined 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles showed an increase of 1.0 percent.

Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or internet dropped 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.8 percent in September.

