Researchers Target Sugar Molecules As Part Of Cancer Treatment

Cancerous cells make use of sugar molecules on their surface to stop the attack from the body's immune system. Now, researchers at the University of Basel have discovered methods as to how the effect of this can be neutralized.

The immune system has good powers to remove abnormal cells in the body. In order to prevent any abnormality, our immune system has special features to stop any unwanted invasions by different viruses and cells like cancerous ones. The latter mentioned ones, however, play with these safety mechanisms in such a way that the immune system does not attack them.

Professor Heinz from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel, said, "With many tumors, however, there have only been modest levels of success. That's why we're looking for new approaches to engage anti-tumor immune responses more efficiently." The study, which features in the specialist journal Science Translational Medicine, talks about a new approach under which by changing the sugar molecules on the surface of cancer cells in mice, the researchers were able to produce a significant increase in anti-tumor immune response.

By focusing on the sugar molecules present on the surface of the cancer cells as well as the cells in their vicinity, the scientists were able to get the results. These particular sugars, which contain sialic acid, are also present in healthy cells, and are crucial for cell-to-cell communication. The presence of these tumors, however, increase the presence of these sugars on the surface.

Certain immune cells called macrophages know these sialic acid sugars and become traitors: they give other nearby immune cells the impression that all is well. The research team's experiments on mice have now been able to demonstrate that the sialic acid sugars can be removed, or at least very much reduced, with the help of an enzyme. This means that the macrophages no longer prevent the tumor getting into immunological attack.

Läubli concluded, "The combination of our approach with the immune checkpoint blockade methods that have already been established meant we could really put the brakes on tumor growth in the laboratory mice, In the coming days, the researchers plan to look into ways of removing the sialic acid sugars from the tumor and its surroundings in a targeted a manner in order to not disturb the normal functioning of the body.

