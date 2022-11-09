China Yuan Loan Data Due On Thursday

China will on Thursday release October data for new yuan loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

New loans are forecast at CNY800 billion, down from CNY2.470 trillion in September. The M2 money supply is expected to ease to 12 percent on year from 12.1 percent in the previous month, while outstanding loan growth is seen steady at 11.2 percent.

Australia will provide November numbers for its inflation forecast; in October, consumer prices were seen higher by an annual 5.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.