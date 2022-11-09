Sweden Industrial Production Rises For Third Month

Sweden's industrial production expanded for the third successive month in September, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in September, following a 2.4 percent gain in August.

The latest upward trend was driven primarily by the vehicle industry, which grew 24.4 percent from the previous year.

Services growth, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 6.0 percent in September, faster than the 4.7 percent increase a month ago.

Similarly, construction output growth accelerated to 4.1 percent from 3.2 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial orders rose 4.8 percent annually in September, in contrast to a 0.4 percent fall in August. Domestic demand dropped 2.7 percent, while foreign orders surged 10.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial orders increased a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.