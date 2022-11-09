Romania Trade Gap Widens In September

Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 3.03 billion in September from EUR 2.13 billion in the corresponding month last year. In August, there was a shortfall of EUR 3.22 billion.

Both exports and imports surged by 34.1 percent and 36.2 percent, respectively, in September from a year ago.

During the first nine months of this year, total exports rose 26.2 percent compared to the same period last year and imports climbed 31.7 percent.

Economic News

