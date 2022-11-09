Japan Eco Watchers' Current Assessment At 4-Month High, Outlook Weakens

A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese increased to its highest level in four months in October, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, improved to 49.9 in October from 48.4 in September.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The index registered a reading below 50.0 for the fourth consecutive month, but the score was the highest in as many months.

The outlook index that signals future activity weakened to 46.4 in October from 49.2 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.