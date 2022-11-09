South Korea Jobless Rate Steady At 2.8%

South Korea's unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate was a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in October, same as in September.

In August, the rate had eased to 2.5 percent from 2.9 percent in July.

In October last year, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.

On an non-adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained unchanged at 2.4 percent in October.

The non-adjusted number of unemployed persons decreased to 692,000 in October from 704,000 in the previous month.

The number of employed persons increased by 677,000 year-on-year to 28.418 million in October.

