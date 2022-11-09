Bastille Release Video For 'Hope For The Future'

Bastille recently released a video for their single "Hope For The Future," a song from the expanded edition of their fourth album, Give Me The Future.

The song was written for the end credits of Orlando Von Einsiedel's upcoming climate emergency documentary From Devil's Breath.

The video, directed by Van Einsiedel, was shot in Bastille frontman Dan Smith's London home and features some shots from the documentary as well.

"I was given the chance to watch From Devil's Breath a while back, and was really moved by the incredibly powerful story that Orlando Von Einsiedel and the team have woven together," said Smith.

He added, "It's a heart-breaking story that's beautifully told, so when they asked me to write a song for the end credits, it seemed important to make something that felt intimate, but also struck a balance between the more poignant elements of these people's stories and the hope that the film ultimately gestures towards."

Smith said that the group wanted to ensure that the video wouldn't get in the way of the film and its story.

"I didn't think we'd be lucky enough to make it with Orlando, [producer] Chloe Leland, and the team who made the film itself, which has been such a privilege," he added.

"Orlando's idea was to make the performance feel like it sat right within the world of the film, helping to re-tell the story in this shorter form. So, we shot the video in my house, sat around the kitchen in the room where I write, projecting footage onto the walls, and intercut this with moments from the film. It was so brilliant to be able to work with them all, and we're really proud of the video we've been able to make with them."

(Phoro: Sarah Louise Bennett)

