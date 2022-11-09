Don McLean Bringing American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour To Australia, New Zealand

Don McLean will be bringing his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs and albums, McLean will entertain fans across the two countries. He will be supported by one of Australia's most revered singer-songwriters, Andrew Farriss.

"I am thrilled to be getting back to Australia with my band," said McLean. "2022 marks the 50th anniversary of when American Pie landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating."

"We'll be performing songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear," added the Grammy-award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Written by McLean, the eight-and-a-half-minute ballad "American Pie" has been making history since its release in 1971.

McLean's composition was voted "Song of the 20th Century."

Handwritten lyrics to the song were auctioned off for more than $1.2 million, and the composition was added to the Library Of Congress National Recording Registry.

"I've admired Don McLean since I was a teenager, he is a legendary troubadour, and I am very excited to tour with him and perform for the Australian fans," said Farriss.

Tour Dates 2023:

Saturday 1st April - The Fortitude, Brisbane

Sunday 2nd April - Kings Theatre, Coloundra

Monday 3rd April - Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Wednesday 5th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Friday 7th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Saturday 8th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Sunday 9th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Wednesday 12th April - C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour

Friday 14th April - Town Hall, Tamworth

Saturday 15th April - The Station, Newcastle

Sunday 16th April - Llweellyn Hall, Canberra

Thursday 20th April - Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville

Friday 21st April - The Concourse, Chatswood

Saturday 22nd April - Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney

Monday 24th April - West Point, Hobart

Wednesday 26th April - Princess Theatre, Launceston

Friday 28th April - Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Saturday 29th April - The Palais, Melbourne

Sunday 30th April - Costa Hall, Geelong

Tuesday 2 May - Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Thursday 4 May - Civic Theatre, Invercargill

Friday 5 May - Town Hall, Christchurch

Sunday 7 May - Regent Theatre, Palmerston North

Tuesday 9 May - Town Hall, Auckland

