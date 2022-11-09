Five U.S States To Decide On Legalizing Recreational Cannabis

It's Election Day in the U.S and voters in five states will take a decision on whether to approve recreational cannabis. This step will mark a major shift in legalisation in even the most conservative parts of the country.

The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden towards decriminalising marijuana.

Biden had last month announced he was letting free people convicted of simple possession of cannabis under federal law.

Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said that the U.S President's announcement will boost their efforts. The move follows efforts of many years by Democrats in the US House of Representatives and more recently in the Senate to legalise cannabis at the federal level.

Recreational marijuana is allowed under law in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalisation softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana are on the ballot, except for Maryland, which voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The five states also currently have legal medical cannabis programmes.

That includes Arkansas, which in 2016 became the first Bible Belt state to approve medical cannabis. The state's dispensaries opened in 2019, and more than 91,000 patients have cards to legally buy marijuana for medical conditions.

The legalisation campaigns have raised about $23 million in the five states, with the majority in Arkansas and Missouri. More than 85 percent of contributions in those two states have come from donors associated with companies holding medical cannabis licences, according to an Associated Press analysis of the most recent campaign finance reports.

In Arkansas, supporters have been running upbeat ads touting the thousands of jobs they say will be created by the measure. Opponents have run more ominous spots, warning voters to "protect Arkansas from big marijuana".

The initiative has drawn the criticism of traditional legalisation opponents as well as some medical cannabis advocates, who said the Arkansas proposal places too many limits and would only benefit a handful of dispensaries.

