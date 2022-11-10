Japan Producer Price Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release October data for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to rise 0.6 percent on month and 8.8 percent on year, slowing from 0.7 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year in September.

Hong Kong will provide final Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was up 1.0 percent on quarter and down 1.3 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.