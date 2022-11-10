Austria Production Index Logs Slower Growth

Austria's production index logged a slower growth in September largely due to the slowdown in construction output, Statistics Austria reported Thursday.

The production index for industries and construction grew 6.9 percent from the last year, following a 9.4 percent rise in August.

Industrial output was up 7.0 percent annually, weaker than the 8.8 percent rise in the previous month. Construction output growth slowed to 6.4 percent from 11.3 percent a month ago.



"Growth in industry and construction continues despite the challenging economic environment," Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.

On a monthly basis, the production index dropped by seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in September.

Among main industrial groupings, energy and consumer durables posted double-digit annual growth of 18.8 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively. Capital goods output moved up 8.7 percent and intermediate goods gained 2.5 percent. Consumer non-durables grew 3.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.