Study Reveals Covid Vaccine Helps With Cancer Treatment

Patients suffering from nasopharyngeal cancer are mostly given drugs, which awaken their immune system against the tumour. With the Covid pandemic and subsequent vaccination, it was thought that the process would bring down the success rate of cancer treatments or cause severe side effects.

A latest study done by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi in the People's Republic of China has now allayed all these fears. The study has revealed that cancer drugs gave better results in patients with vaccination than unvaccinated patients.

Cancerous cells have the ability to derail the body's immune response. They do this by activating a button on the immune cell known as the PD-1 receptor. In this way, they are successful in fighting back the body's defense forces. In order to fight the immune system better, drugs are used to fight PD-1 receptors.

Covid vaccination also activates the immune response, involving the PD-1 receptor. Dr. Jian Li of the Institute of Molecular Medicine and Experimental Immunology (IMMEI) at the University Hospital Bonn, said, "It was feared that the vaccine would not be compatible with anti-PD-1 therap. This risk is especially true for nasopharyngeal cancer, which, like the SARS Cov-2 virus, affects the upper respiratory tract."

In partnership with the People's Republic of China, the bioinformatician has studied whether this concern is justified. Over 1,500 patients treated in 23 hospitals from all over China took part in the analysis. Such multi-center studies are found to be highly informative as the participants are very diverse and, moreover, the results are not distorted by regional characteristics.

Prof. Christian Kurts, Director of IMMEI, said, "A subset of 373 affected individuals had been vaccinated with the Chinese Covid vaccine SinoVac. Surprisingly, they responded significantly better to anti-PD-1 therapy than the unvaccinated patients. Furthermore, they did not experience severe side effects more often." The researchers cannot say why the treatment was more successful after vaccination. "We assume that vaccination activates certain immune cells, which then attack the tumor," said Dr. Qi Mei of Shanxi University Hospital.

