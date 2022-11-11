Finland Current Account Balance Swings To Surplus

Finland's current account turned to a surplus in September from a deficit in the previous month, data released by Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account balance came in at a surplus of EUR 0.4 billion in September versus a deficit of EUR 0.5 billion in August.

In the same period last year, there was a shortfall of EUR 1.82 billion.

The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.4 billion in surplus. Meanwhile, the service account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.5 billion.

The primary income account was EUR 0.5 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.1 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 9.5 billion in deficit.

