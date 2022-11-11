Romania Inflation Eases In October

Romania's consumer price inflation eased in October from a 19-year high in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 15.3 percent year-over-year in October, following a 15.9 percent rise in September, which was the strongest inflation rate since September 2003.

Prices for food items surged 20.6 percent annually in October, and those for non-food goods registered a sharp increase of 14.4 percent.

Costs for services were 8.3 percent more expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.3 percent in October.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose at a slightly faster rate of 13.5 percent yearly in October versus 13.4 percent in September. The HICP increased 1.4 percent from a month ago.

