European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from the euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland releases consumer prices for October.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to release Swiss producer prices for October. Producer prices are expected to gain 0.2 percent on month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for September. Economists forecast output to grow 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 1.5 percent increase in August.

Also, industrial production data is due from Poland.

Economic News

