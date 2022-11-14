Romania Industrial Production Grows In September

Romania's industrial production expanded in September, led by increased output in the manufacturing sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in September.

Manufacturing output grew 3.5 percent annually in September. Meanwhile, output produced in the electricity sector plunged 8.0 percent, and that of mining and quarrying slid 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell an adjusted 0.4 percent in September.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 12.4 percent monthly and by 0.8 percent yearly in September.

