Tyler Childers Announces 2023 'Send In The Hounds Tour'

Tyler Childers has announced that his band The Food Stamps will embark on a tour, dubbed the "Send in the Hounds Tour," in support of their new album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? in 2023.

Childers released Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? earlier this year on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.

The tour will begin with a show in New Orleans on April 14. The tour will end with a two-night stand at Red Rocks in September.

There will be shows in April, June, August and September, and there are no tour dates scheduled for May and July.

The tour will feature special guests including Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller, and Margo Price.

Tyler Childers' "Send in the Hounds Tour" Dates:

04/14 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

04/16 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn

04/20 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory †

04/22 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP‡

04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

04/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

04/27 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

04/30 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

06/06 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre +

06/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

06/09 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis ^

06/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion +

06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ~

06/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ~

08/02 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ×

08/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ×

08/05 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/06 — Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point **

08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ††

08/13 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ‡‡

08/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##

08/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##

08/18 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ‡‡

08/19 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium ‡‡

09/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡

09/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ++

* = w/ Wayne Graham

† = w/ John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡ = w/ Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

# = w/ Charley Crockett

+ = w/ Miles Miller

^ = w/ Marcus King and Miles Miller

~ = w/ Marcus King

× = w/ Elle King

** = w/ Margo Price

††= w/ Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

## = w/ S.G. Goodman

‡‡ = w/ S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++ = w/ S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

(Photo: Emma Delevante)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News