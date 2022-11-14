South Korea Export Prices Climb 13.7% On Year In October

Export prices in South Korea were up 13.7 percent on year in October, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - slowing from 14.7 percent in September.

Import prices jumped an annual 19.8 percent, down from 24.2 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 1.3 percent and import prices gained 1.5 percent.

Individually, export prices for agricultural products were down 0.6 percent on month and up 10.7 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 1.3 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year.

Among imports, raw materials added 2.4 percent on month and 33.7 percent on year and consumer goods prices gained 0.5 percent on month and 10.5 percent on year.

Economic News

