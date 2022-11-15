Japan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in September, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

Industrial production decreased by seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent monthly in September, revised down from -1.6 percent estimated initially.

Shipments declined by 2.5 percent monthly in September. Meanwhile, the inventories grew 2.9 percent and the inventory ratio gained 5.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 9.6 percent in September. According to the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 9.8 percent.

The capacity utilization declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing the 1.2 percent increase in August. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization advanced 12.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.