World remain firm as hopes of softening in monetary policy stance of central banks overwhelmed concerns over elevated inflation. Data released on Tuesday showed an improvement in economic sentiment in Germany and an increase in unemployment rate in the U.K. Markets meanwhile are looking forward to the producer price inflation data from the U.S. on Tuesday and inflation data from the U.K. on Wednesday.

Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a positive note. European benchmarks are also mostly trading higher. Wall Street futures indicate a strong opening.

Dollar weakened, dragging the Dollar Index lower. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude prices declined amidst a surge in China's Covid caseload. Gold edged up amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies moved mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,734.00, up 0.59%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,990.30, up 0.84%

Germany's DAX at 14,305.66, down 0.05%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,394.10, up 0.12%

France's CAC 40 at 6,634.84, up 0.39%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,897.95, up 0.27%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,990.17, up 0.10%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,141.60, down 0.07%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,134.08, up 1.64%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,343.12, up 4.11%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0404, up 0.77%

GBPUSD at 1.1830, up 0.66%

USDJPY at 139.18, down 0.50%

AUDUSD at 0.6763, up 1.00%

USDCAD at 1.3274, down 0.27%

Dollar Index at 106.22, down 0.41%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.814%, down 1.36%

Germany at 2.1005%, down 2.57%

France at 2.603%, down 2.38%

U.K. at 3.3815%, up 0.61%

Japan at 0.235%, down 5.04%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $84.72, down 1.34%

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $92.21, down 1.00%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,778.35, up 0.08%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,791.41, up 0.26%

Ethereum at $1,260.56, down 0.04%

BNB at $275.30, down 2.60%

XRP at $0.381, up 10.42%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3388, up 1.42%

