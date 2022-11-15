Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back At Open

Earnings as well as the Producer Price Index might be of interest to investors on Tuesday.

The G20 meeting in Mali and the meetings between world leaders are of getting special attention.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were up 189.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 34.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 149.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday's session lower. The Dow slid 211.16 points or 0.6 percent to 33,536.70, the Nasdaq tumbled 127.11 points or 1.1 percent to 11,196.22 and the S&P 500 slumped 35.68 points or 0.9 percent to 3,957.25.

On the economic front, the Labor Statistics Bureau's Producer Price Index - Final Demand for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index for November will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 7.6, compared to a decline of 9.1

Eight-week Treasury Bills will be announced at 11.00 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and Global Citizen Award Ceremony at 9.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.64 percent to 3,134.08.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 4.11 percent to 18,343.12.

Japanese shares ended little changed. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 27,990.17 while the broader Topix index closed 0.37 percent higher at 1,964.22.

Australian finished marginally lower.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 19.09 points or 0.29 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 29.18 points or 0.19 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 1.23 points or 0.02 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 34.92 points or 0.32 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.17 percent.

