Another Tamer-Than-Expected Inflation Report May Lead To Rally On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to show a strong move back to the upside after ending yesterday's volatile session mostly lower.

The futures surged following the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. crept up by much less than expected in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.2 percent in October, matching a revised uptick in September.

Economists expected producer prices to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 8.0 percent in October from 8.4 percent in September. The year-over-year growth was expected to edge down to 8.3 percent.

Following last week's tamer-than-expected consumer price inflation report, the data is likely to add to optimism about the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month.

The may also benefit from a surge by shares of Walmart (WMT), with the retail giant spiking by 7.3 percent in pre-market trading.

The jump by Walmart comes after the company reported better than expected third quarter results and announced a $20 billion share buyback.

Following the substantial upward move seen last week, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing in negative territory.

The major averages came under pressure going into the close, ending the session near their worst levels of the day. The Dow slid 211.16 points or 0.6 percent to 33,536.70, the Nasdaq tumbled 127.11 points or 1.1 percent to 11,196.22 and the S&P 500 slumped 35.68 points or 0.9 percent to 3,957.25.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following last week's rally.

With the upward move seen last Friday, the Dow reached a nearly three-month closing high, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 jumped to their best closing levels in almost two months.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Reports on producer prices, retail sales, import and export prices, industrial production, housing starts and existing home sales are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

Traders are likely to look to the reports for additional clues about the strength of the and the outlook for interest rates.

The lower close on the day came despite comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard that added to optimism about a slower pace of rate hikes.

"I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of rate increases," Brainard told Bloomberg News in a live interview.

Housing stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index plunging by 2.9 percent after ending last Friday's trading at its best closing level in almost three months.

Substantial weakness was also visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent slump by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index.

Banking stocks also showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 2.3 percent. The index ended last Friday's trading at a two-month closing high.

Brokerage, retail and telecom stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while pharmaceutical stocks showed a strong move to the upside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.44 to $85.43 a barrel after plunging $3.09 to $85.87 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $7.50 to $1,776.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.90 to $1,787.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 138.35 yen compared to the 139.89 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0439 compared to yesterday's $1.0327.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street's main indexes ended lower overnight and China data disappointed.

China's relaxation of its COID-related quarantine measures and cautious optimism over the outcome of a face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart helped generate buying interest.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, boosting hopes for an easing of simmering tensions over security, trade, and human rights.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.6 percent to 3,134.08 as disappointing industrial output and retail sales data helped ramp up hopes that the government will unveil more stimulus measures to counter the economic slowdown.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 4.1 percent to 18,343.12, led by gains in the tech sector. The Taiwan Weighted Index surged 2.6 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. shares spiked 7.9 percent after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway said it had bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the world's largest chipmaker.

Data showed earlier in the day that Chinese industrial production grew an annual 5.0 percent in October, falling short of expectations for 5.2 percent growth and down sharply from 6.3 percent in September.

Retail sales fell 0.5 percent year-on-year, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent after jumping 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment was up an annual 5.8 percent, missing expectations for an increase of 5.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.

The jobless rate in China was 5.5 percent in October, matching expectations and unchanged from the September reading.

Japanese shares ended little changed as data showed the country's economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year in the third quarter. The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally higher at 27,990.17, while the broader Topix closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,964.22.

Staffing firm Recruit Holdings plunged 6.7 percent after posting disappointing earnings for the first half.

Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 4.2 percent and Mizuho Financial Group added 1.1 percent after reporting strong second-quarter profits.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains, with big-cap tech stocks leading the surge. The Kospi inched up 0.2 percent to 2,480.33.

Australian markets finished marginally lower after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's November 1 meeting showed the central bank is prepared to return to large interest-rate increases if the economy requires it.

Europe

European stocks are flat to slightly higher on Tuesday after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that the U.S. central bank will likely soon slow its interest rate hikes. Weak Chinese data and a rising euro has served to cap the upside to some extent.

The euro has risen against the dollar to hit a four-month high, as two-year German yields hit 14-year highs amid expectations the European Central Bank (ECB) will continue to raise interest rates beyond 2 percent.

While the French CAC 40 Index has climbed by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

French call center company Teleperformance has moved sharply higher after Citigroup upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

Centrica, an energy and services firm, has also shown a strong move to the upside after it launched a £250 million share buyback.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands has also advanced despite reporting weaker pre-tax profit for fiscal 2022.

On the other hand, Danish care equipment company Ambu has shown a steep drop after reporting a quarterly loss.

Credit Suisse has also fallen after the Swiss bank said it would sell a significant portion of its securitized products group (SPG) to Apollo Global Management.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has also moved to the downside after the German mass media and digital firm slipped to a loss in the third quarter.

British telecom major Vodafone has also slumped after slashing its full-year forecasts and launching a cost-cutting plan.

Plastic components manufacturer Carclo has also moved lower after saying it had promoted David Bedford to Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 14.

In economic news, German wholesale prices climbed 17.4 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 19.9 percent spike in September, Destatis reported. This was the slowest rate of growth since February, when prices had risen 16.6 percent.

Separately, a survey showed the French unemployment rate fell slightly in the third quarter. The ILO jobless rate slid to 7.3 percent, as expected, from 7.4 percent in the second quarter. The number of unemployed decreased by 17,000 over the quarter and reached 2.3 million.

The U.K. unemployment rose slightly in the third quarter ahead of the economy entering a prolonged period of recession, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ILO jobless rate rose slightly to 3.6 percent during July to September from 3.5 percent in the three months to August. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 3.5 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

Producer prices in the U.S. crept up by much less than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.2 percent in October, matching a revised uptick in September.

Economists expected producer prices to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 8.0 percent in October from 8.4 percent in September. The year-over-year growth was expected to edge down to 8.3 percent.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed New York manufacturing activity has seen a notable rebound in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index surged to a positive 4.5 in November from a negative 9.1 in October, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to jump to a positive 5.0.

Meanwhile, the report said firms expect business conditions to worsen over the next six months, with the index for future business conditions falling to a negative 6.1 in November from a negative 1.8 in October.

At 9 am ET, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker is due to speak on the economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and Global Citizen Award Ceremony.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Energizer Holdings (ENR) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the battery maker reported fiscal fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Chinese music streaming service Tecent Music (TME) is also likely to move to the upside after reporting better than expected third quarter results.

Meanwhile, shares of Getty Images (GETY) are likely to come under pressure after the visual media company reported third quarter revenues that missed analyst estimates.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com