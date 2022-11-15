Taylor Swift Adds More Dates To 2023 'Eras' Stadium Tour

Superstar Taylor Swift has added 17 more stadium shows, including a 5-night stand in L.A., to her recently announced "The Eras Tour."

After the blockbuster debut of her tenth album Midnights last month, Swift announced earlier this month the U.S. leg of her 2023 Eras tour, which will kick off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This will be her first official tour in nearly five years. The added dates bring the total number of shows to 52, making it her biggest tour to date.

The U.S. leg will see Swift perform across Las Vegas, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and Seattle, among other cities, before wrapping up her trek with a five-night stand at at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9.

Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn will support Swift on various dates.

New Dates:

March 17 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Paramore, GAYLE)

March 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

March 31 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

April 13 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

April 21 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 30 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

May 7 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

June 4 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

June 9 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 7 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 14 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

Aug. 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)

Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, GAYLE)

(Photo: Beth Garrabrant)

