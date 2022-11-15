Estonia Jobless Rate Falls In Q3

Estonia's jobless rate declined in the third quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent in the third quarter from 5.8 percent in the second quarter. In the same quarter last year, the jobless rate was 5.7 percent.

The number of unemployed fell by 1,100 persons sequentially to 40,600 persons in the third quarter.

"While the number of unemployed persons rose in the first half of this year, it is now falling again," Katriin Polluaar, the leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The employment rate rose to 69.5 percent in the third quarter from 68.8 percent in the previous quarter.

The number of those with jobs rose by 22,500 persons year-on-year to 680,100 employed persons.

The labor force participation rate increased to 73.7 percent in the third quarter from 73.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Economic News

