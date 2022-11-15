Researchers Hopeful About New Treatment For Deadly Paediatric Brain Cancer

Researchers at McMaster University have discovered that an enzyme, which fuels the growth of a deadly childhood brain cancer, has an important role to play in the course of future treatment.

Scientists discovered that when the production of an enzyme known as DHODH is blocked, they could stop the growth of MYC gene-amplified Medulloblastoma in mouse models. This is known to be the most dangerous sub-type of this cancer.

While commenting on the study findings, first author William Gwynne said, "While blocking DHODH stops the cancer spreading, healthy brain and nerve cells are spared. This will avoid the after-effects of current treatments, including radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which can impair children's brain development even if their cancer is successfully treated."

"This potential treatment pathway will allow us to kill the weeds but save the flower of the developing brain," added Gwynne, a post-doctoral researcher of the Centre for Discovery in Cancer Research

Researchers said that while this DHODH treatment has lot of potential, it will take several years before it reaches the clinical trial stage. This potential new treatment, unlike the on-going ones, is not expected to be toxic to the brain.

Gwynne said all types of Medulloblastoma have their origin from neural stem cells in the cerebellum, which is the part of the brain that controls voluntary actions like walking, balance, co-ordination and speech. The cerebellum develops fully only after a child is born.

According to the researchers, the cancer disease begins when cell development in the cerebellum goes wrong but understanding what leads to this dysfunction can lead to new treatments.

Some of the common Medulloblastoma symptoms include gait and balance difficulties, nausea, headaches and swelling of the head. By the time children are diagnosed, the cancer has often spread throughout the brain and into their spinal fluid, especially if it is the MYC-amplified subtype.

Researchers said that Medulloblastoma is the most common paediatric brain cancer diagnosed in children and brain tumors have now overtaken leukaemia as the most lethal childhood malignancy.

"Over the last two decades, we have made significant treatment advances in surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, so the five-year survival rate for medulloblastoma is now more than 70 per cent," said Gwynne.

