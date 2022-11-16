European Economics Preview: UK CPI & PPI Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and factory gate prices for October. Consumer price inflation is expected to advance to 10.7 percent from 10.1 percent in September. Factory gate inflation is seen at 14.6 percent versus 15.9 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue producer prices for October. Producer price inflation is forecast to ease to 24.4 percent from 25.8 percent in September.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes Financial Stability Review.

In the meantime, Italy's Istat is slated to issue final consumer and harmonized prices for October. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 11.9 percent, as initially estimated, from 8.9 percent in September.

At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due from the Office for National Statistics.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.