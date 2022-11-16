Australia Westpac Leading Index Signals Substantial Slowdown In Growth

Australia's leading index dropped further in October suggesting that growth will slow substantially next year, Westpac said on Wednesday.

The six-month annualized growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, fell to -1.19 percent in October from -1.09 percent in September.

Westpac forecast the Australian to grow at a slower pace of 1 percent in 2023 from around 3.4 percent this year.

Key drivers of the slowdown are monetary policy tightening, falling commodity prices, and softness in jobs growth as capacity constraints bite, Westpac said.

Bill Evans, Westpac chief economist said the Reserve Bank is set to raise its cash rate again by a quarter point in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.