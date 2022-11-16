Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises Further In October

Slovakia's EU measure of inflation continued to rise in October, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 14.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 13.6 percent increase in September.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 1.30 percent in October, after a 0.90 percent rise in the previous month.

Earlier this month, the statistical office reported that the consumer prices grew 14.9 percent yearly in October and rose 1.2 percent from a month ago.

