Market/Sector Trends
  

World Markets At This Hour

Rising geopolitical tensions following the missile strike in Poland, high inflation readings from the U.K., drop in producer price inflation in the U.S. that increased hopes of a Fed pivot as well as mixed earnings updates shaped market sentiment across world markets.

Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a negative note. European benchmarks are also mostly trading lower. Wall Street futures indicate a mildly positive opening.

Dollar weakened, dragging the Dollar Index lower as investors increased their bets of a toning down in the Fed stance. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices gained amidst data that showed a drain in inventories in the U.S. Gold edged up amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies moved lower.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,654.50, up 0.18%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,000.60, up 0.22%
Germany's DAX at 14,267.74, down 0.77%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,382.00, up 0.17%
France's CAC 40 at 6,625.64, down 0.24%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,900.85, down 0.36%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,028.30, up 0.14%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,122.20, down 0.27%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,119.98, down 0.45%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,256.48, down 0.47%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0412, up 0.61%
GBPUSD at 1.1891, up 0.28%
USDJPY at 139.47, up 0.13%
AUDUSD at 0.6776, up 0.30%
USDCAD at 1.3238, down 0.29%
Dollar Index at 106.14, down 0.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.805%, up 0.16%
Germany at 2.1105%, up 0.64%
France at 2.586%, down 0.15%
U.K. at 3.3345%, up 1.32%
Japan at 0.241%, down 1.84%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $87.03, up 0.13%
Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $94.27, up 0.44%
Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,785.35, up 0.48%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,714.22, down 0.64%
Ethereum at $1,230.67, down 2.69%
BNB at $273.23, down 0.67%
XRP at $0.3818, down 0.03%
Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.08709, up 0.13%

