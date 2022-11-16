Rising geopolitical tensions following the missile strike in Poland, high inflation readings from the U.K., drop in producer price inflation in the U.S. that increased hopes of a Fed pivot as well as mixed earnings updates shaped market sentiment across world .

Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a negative note. European benchmarks are also mostly trading lower. Wall Street futures indicate a mildly positive opening.

Dollar weakened, dragging the Dollar Index lower as investors increased their bets of a toning down in the Fed stance. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices gained amidst data that showed a drain in inventories in the U.S. Gold edged up amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies moved lower.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,654.50, up 0.18%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,000.60, up 0.22%

Germany's DAX at 14,267.74, down 0.77%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,382.00, up 0.17%

France's CAC 40 at 6,625.64, down 0.24%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,900.85, down 0.36%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,028.30, up 0.14%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,122.20, down 0.27%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,119.98, down 0.45%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,256.48, down 0.47%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0412, up 0.61%

GBPUSD at 1.1891, up 0.28%

USDJPY at 139.47, up 0.13%

AUDUSD at 0.6776, up 0.30%

USDCAD at 1.3238, down 0.29%

Dollar Index at 106.14, down 0.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.805%, up 0.16%

Germany at 2.1105%, up 0.64%

France at 2.586%, down 0.15%

U.K. at 3.3345%, up 1.32%

Japan at 0.241%, down 1.84%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $87.03, up 0.13%

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $94.27, up 0.44%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,785.35, up 0.48%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,714.22, down 0.64%

Ethereum at $1,230.67, down 2.69%

BNB at $273.23, down 0.67%

XRP at $0.3818, down 0.03%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.08709, up 0.13%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis