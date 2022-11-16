Rising geopolitical tensions following the missile strike in Poland, high inflation readings from the U.K., drop in producer price inflation in the U.S. that increased hopes of a Fed pivot as well as mixed earnings updates shaped market sentiment across world markets.
Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a negative note. European benchmarks are also mostly trading lower. Wall Street futures indicate a mildly positive opening.
Dollar weakened, dragging the Dollar Index lower as investors increased their bets of a toning down in the Fed stance. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices gained amidst data that showed a drain in inventories in the U.S. Gold edged up amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies moved lower.
Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.
Stock Indexes:
DJIA (US30) at 33,654.50, up 0.18%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,000.60, up 0.22%
Germany's DAX at 14,267.74, down 0.77%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,382.00, up 0.17%
France's CAC 40 at 6,625.64, down 0.24%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,900.85, down 0.36%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,028.30, up 0.14%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,122.20, down 0.27%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,119.98, down 0.45%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,256.48, down 0.47%
Currencies:
EURUSD at 1.0412, up 0.61%
GBPUSD at 1.1891, up 0.28%
USDJPY at 139.47, up 0.13%
AUDUSD at 0.6776, up 0.30%
USDCAD at 1.3238, down 0.29%
Dollar Index at 106.14, down 0.24%
Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:
U.S. at 3.805%, up 0.16%
Germany at 2.1105%, up 0.64%
France at 2.586%, down 0.15%
U.K. at 3.3345%, up 1.32%
Japan at 0.241%, down 1.84%
Commodities:
Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $87.03, up 0.13%
Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $94.27, up 0.44%
Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,785.35, up 0.48%
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin at $16,714.22, down 0.64%
Ethereum at $1,230.67, down 2.69%
BNB at $273.23, down 0.67%
XRP at $0.3818, down 0.03%
Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.08709, up 0.13%
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Market Analysis