Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour Kicking Off In Summer 2023

Legendary rock band Foreigner have announced their farewell tour. The trek is set to kick off on July 6, 2023, at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
For the first leg of the U.S. tour, the band will be joined by Loverboy. The 32-date trek will wrap up on September 3 in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Tickets go on sale on November 18, 2022 at LiveNation.com.
"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," guitarist Mick Jones told Billboard.
He added, "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that's a long time to be on the road."
Kelly Hansen, Foreigner's frontman, says that he and Jones had been discussing the farewell tour for a while, adding, "It's a very difficult decision to come to."
Tour Dates:
July 6 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 9 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
July 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 22 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 29 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Aug. 4 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 9 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 12 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Aug. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
Sept. 1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 2 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
(Photo: Karsten Staiger)
