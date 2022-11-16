Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour Kicking Off In Summer 2023

Legendary rock band Foreigner have announced their farewell tour. The trek is set to kick off on July 6, 2023, at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

For the first leg of the U.S. tour, the band will be joined by Loverboy. The 32-date trek will wrap up on September 3 in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale on November 18, 2022 at LiveNation.com.

"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," guitarist Mick Jones told Billboard.

He added, "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that's a long time to be on the road."

Kelly Hansen, Foreigner's frontman, says that he and Jones had been discussing the farewell tour for a while, adding, "It's a very difficult decision to come to."

Tour Dates:

July 6 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 9 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

July 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 22 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Aug. 4 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 9 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Sept. 1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 2 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

(Photo: Karsten Staiger)

