Japan Has Y2,162.3 Billion Trade Shortfall In October

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2,162.3 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of 1,610.0 billion yen following the downwardly revised 2,094.3 billion yen deficit in September (originally a 2,09.0 billion yen deficit).

Exports were up 25.3 percent on year to 9.001 trillion yen, shy of forecasts for a 28.1 percent increase following the 28.9 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 53.5 percent versus expectations for a jump of 49.7 percent following the downwardly revised 45.7 percent increase a month earlier (originally 45.9 percent).

Economic News

