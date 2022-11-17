Malaysia Trade Surplus Decreases In October

Malaysia's trade surplus declined in October as imports rose more than exports, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus decreased to MYR 18.088 billion in October from MYR 26.583 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of MYR 27.50 billion.

In September, the trade surplus was MYR 31.837 billion.

Exports increased 15.0 percent yearly in October, after a 30.1 percent rise in September.

Growth in exports was driven by both domestic exports, up 10.8 percent, and re-exports that rose 31.6 percent from a year ago.

Imports rose 29.2 percent annually in October, after a 32.8 percent growth in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports declined 14.3 percent monthly in October and imports fell 2.1 percent.

Economic News

