Diabetes, Cancer Patients Can Soon Bid Goodbye To Needles And Injections

Scientists at UC Riverside are working towards a scenario where diabetes and cancer patients can forget needles and injection and in place of them take pills to control their conditions.

Certain cancer and diabetes drugs dissolve in water so moving them through the intestines, where what drink and eat go into, is not practical. As a result, these drugs cannot be taken orally. To overcome this problem, UCR scientists have created a chemical "tag", which can be added to these drugs, letting them enter blood circulation via the intestines.

The details of how they found the tag, and demonstrations of its effectiveness, are described in a new Journal of the American Chemical Society paper.

The tag contains a small peptide, which is like a protein fragment. "Because they are relatively small molecules, you can chemically attach them to drugs, or other molecules of interest, and use them to deliver those drugs orally," said Min Xue, UCR chemistry professor who led the research.

Xue's laboratory was testing something unrelated when the researchers observed these peptides making their way into cells.

Testing the peptide's ability to move through a body, the Xue group teamed up with Kai Chen's group in the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and fed the peptide to mice. Using a PET scan, which is a technique similar to a whole-body X-ray that is available at USC, the team observed the peptide accumulating in the intestines, and documented its ultimate transfer into the animals' organs via the blood.

Having proven the tag successfully navigated the circulatory systems through oral administration, the team now plans to demonstrate that the tag can do the same thing when attached to a selection of drugs. "Quite compelling preliminary results make us think we can push this further," Xue said.

Many drugs, including insulin, must be injected. The researchers are hopeful their next set of experiments will change that, allowing them to add this tag to a wide variety of drugs and chemicals, changing the way those molecules move through the body.

