Singapore Wholesale Trade Growth Eases In Q3

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade grew sharply in the three months ended September, data from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.

At current prices, domestic wholesale sales climbed 12.4 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, slower than the 20.1 percent surge in the previous quarter.

The overall growth in the third quarter was largely driven by a 36.7 percent sales growth in chandlers and bunkering.

Sales of household equipment and furniture also registered a double-digit growth of 25.3 percent.

Excluding petroleum, wholesale trade rose 11.9 percent annually, while those of chemicals and chemical products registered an increase of 20.6 percent.

On a quarterly basis, domestic wholesale trade dropped 0.4 percent, reversing a 6.1 percent increase in the preceding three months.

Foreign wholesale sales gained 31.0 percent yearly and by 0.9 percent quarterly in the September quarter.

