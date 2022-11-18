Lainey Wilson Named Tractor Supply's Newest Brand Ambassador

Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company has announced breakout country music star and two-time CMA winner Lainey Wilson as its newest brand ambassador.

To kick off the partnership, Tractor Supply debuted a TikTok-style TV ad during the season five premiere of Paramount Network's hit series "Yellowstone," which also included Wilson's acting debut.

The spot is inspired by Tractor Supply's dedication to "Life Out Here" and features Wilson's latest release "Live Off" from her new album Bell Bottom Country.

In the new ad, viewers see footage of Wilson from her childhood and present day, showing how she lives "Life Out Here" and the many ways it impacts her music - from riding horses and playing in fields to campfires and playing music surrounded by family and friends.

Tractor Supply will partner with Wilson to support up-and-coming musicians with the launch of an Emerging Artist Program in 2023. The yearlong program will be curated by Wilson, who will be joined by several other established country music artists to serve as mentors and help launch the careers of rising artists and their songs inspired by "Life Out Here."

As curator, Wilson will advise and play an active role in launching and executing the overall program. Together with Tractor Supply, the artists will begin the search to discover unrecognized musicians and songwriters nationwide.

Wilson and Tractor Supply will collaborate on and activate numerous executions and events over the next year including social media content, fan experiences and more.

"Growing up on a farm in Louisiana made a lasting impact on the outdoor-loving country-hearted woman I am today," said Wilson. "I'm honored to be named Tractor Supply's newest Brand Ambassador and to have the opportunity to curate the Emerging Artist Program."

"They truly understand who I am at my core and the Life Out Here lifestyle that is so important to me," she added.

(Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)

