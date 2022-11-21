European Economics Preview: Germany Producer Price Data Due

Producer prices data from Germany is the only major statistical report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's producer prices for October. Producer prices are forecast to surge 41.5 percent on a yearly basis, but slower than the 45.8 percent gain posted in September.

In the meantime, capacity utilization data is due from Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, Bank of Greece publishes current account figures for September. The current account surplus totaled EUR 0.45 billion in August.

Economic News

