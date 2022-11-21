Sweden's Capacity Utilization Falls In Q3

Sweden's capacity utilization decreased in the September quarter, preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate dropped to 90.3 percent in the third quarter from a revised 91.2 percent in the previous quarter.

In the same quarter last year, the capacity utilization was 90.7 percent.

On an annual basis, the calendar adjusted capacity utilization decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 90.1 percent in the third quarter from 91.6 percent in the preceding three-month period, the agency said.

Economic News

