Taiwan Current Account Surplus Shrinks In Q3

Taiwan's current account surplus decreased in the third quarter, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) showed on Monday.
The current account surplus fell to $20.71 billion in the September quarter from $26.86 billion in the corresponding period last year.
The goods trade surplus shrank by $4.56 billion yearly to $16.84 billion, mainly because of a larger increase in imports than exports.
Meanwhile, the surplus in service accounts rose to $3.75 billion from $3.25 billion.
The capital account balance showed a shortfall of $0.01 billion in the third quarter, the same as last year.
The surplus in the financial account was $23.85 billion versus $27.85 billion a year ago.
The overall balance of payments recorded a surplus of $75.03 billion in the first three quarters of 2022.
