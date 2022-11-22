Taiwan Jobless Rate Lowest In 6 Months

Taiwan's unemployment rate fell further in October to the lowest in six months, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate declined marginally to an unadjusted 3.64 percent in October from 3.66 percent in September.

This was the lowest unemployment rate since April, when it was 3.62 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.83 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell by 2,000 to 431,000 in October from 433,000 in the previous month.

The total employment increased by 13,000 people from the prior month to 11.410 million in October.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 3.64 percent in October.

