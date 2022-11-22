Finland Jobless Rate Lowest Since December 2018

Finland's unemployment rate decreased to the lowest level since December 2018, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate fell to 5.8 percent in October from 6.7 percent in September. In the same month last year, the rate was 6.0 percent.

The latest unemployment rate was the lowest since December 2018, when it was 5.4 percent.

The number of unemployed persons declined to 162,000 in October from 189,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, for people aged 15 to 24, lowered by 2.6 percentage points to 9.8 percent in October.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group was 6.7 percent in October.

The employment rate rose to 74.3 percent in October from 73.4 percent in September.

