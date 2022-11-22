New Study Gives Ray Of Hope In Fight Against Metastatic Cancer

Metastatic cancer is that form of cancer, which breaks up and then grows in other organs of the body, thus making it very difficult to beat the cancer. Recently, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have discovered that these metastatic cancers, which spread from the original, adapt their metabolism onto the tissue in which they grow.

This discovery is very crucial in understanding metastatic cancer and is considered crucial in the search for more effective treatments.

Metabolism in the human body is like its internal engine. It is important for our cells to grow and receive energy. Therefore, it is also an important aspect of cancer treatments, where the priority is stopping the growth of cancer cells.

In a new study, which was recently presented in the scientific journal PNAS, researchers in Systems and Synthetic Biology at Chalmers studied how metabolism works in cancer cells that have spread via metastases to new organs. The study gave them new understanding as to how the metastases adapt to their new environment.

Fariba Roshanzamir, PhD in Systems and Synthetic Biology at Chalmers and the study's lead author, said, "Obviously, the local environment affects the cancer cells more than previously known. The metastatic tumours should show the same metabolic properties no matter where in the body they are located, but we discovered that the cancer cells largely adapted their metabolism to the new tissue in order to continue to develop and grow. This is important knowledge, which shows that we cannot consider the metastases as their original tumors."

"If we manage to shut down the metabolism in a tumour, it will stop working and this study provides important keys to better understand what to target. Selecting metabolic inhibitors that specifically target the metastases in the organs to which the tumour has spread, rather than treating them as their original tumours, is of great importance to be able to find good strategies for treatments in the future," she added.

Today, the spread of cancer to new organs is one of the leading causes of death in cancer patients. Jens Nielsen, Professor of Systems and Synthetic Biology at Chalmers University of Technology and one of the study's authors, hopes that it will lead to a new view of the properties and behaviour of metastases.

