European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Survey Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey data. The composite index is forecast to fall to 49.5 in November from 50.2 in October.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the composite output indicator to drop to 44.9 in November from 45.1 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases euro area flash PMI data. The composite indicator is expected to ease to 47.0 from 47.3 in October.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 47.2 in November from 48.2 a month ago.

