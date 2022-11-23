South Korea Business Confidence Rises In November - BoK

Business sentiment in South Korea improved slightly in November, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The Business Survey Index on conditions in the manufacturing sector rose to 74.0 in November from 72.0 in October.

At the same time, the outlook weakened in November, falling to 69.0 from 73.0 in October.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for October was 76, down 3 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month also fell by 1 point to 77.

The Economic Sentiment Index, which combines the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index), for November was 91.4, down 4.1 points from October.

